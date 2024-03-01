Black Queens return to Ghana from Ndola after Zambia heartbreak

Black Queens returned home on Friday following their elimination from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The team faced Zambia in a challenging third-round tie, ultimately losing 4-3 on aggregate after a tense 3-3 draw in Ndola.

The contingent that arrived in Ghana comprised a mix of players, with many rejoining their European clubs.

The remaining players are set to join their respective clubs across Ghana and the continent.

Throughout the qualifiers, the Black Queens battled fiercely and it was no different against Zambia.

In the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, Zambia clinched a narrow 1-0 victory, putting Ghana at an early disadvantage.

Despite a valiant effort in the return leg in Ndola, the Black Queens couldn't overcome the deficit, resulting in a 3-3 draw and a 4-3 aggregate score in favour of Zambia.

The outcome marked the end of Ghana's hopes for Olympic glory, leaving both the team and their supporters disappointed.

Nonetheless, Nora Hauptle's side showcased bravery and resilience, nearly overturning the deficit from the first leg.