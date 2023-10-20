Black Queens squad announced for Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers against Benin

Nora Hauptle, the head coach of the Black Queens, has unveiled her squad for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifying match against Benin next week.

Hauptle has introduced some changes to the squad in preparation for the second round of the qualifiers against their West African rivals.

Azumah Bugre of IK Nokorpping, who missed the last call-up due to injury, is back in the squad.

Blessing Shine Agbomadzi, a defender from AS FAR club in Morocco, has earned her spot after an impressive season with her club.

The squad retains Mary Amponsah, Stella Nyamekye, Kerrie McCarthy, and Adama Alhassan as the only home-based players.

The first leg match is set for 27th October in Cotonou, with the return fixture taking place at the Accra Sports Stadium on 31st October.

You can find the full squad list below: