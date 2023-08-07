Black Queens striker Doris Boaduwaa joins Spartak Subotica

Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa has joined Serbian club Spartak Subotica Women.

The Hasaacas Ladies striker signed a one-year deal to join the European club ahead of the new season.

Boaduwaa enjoyed a successful career on the domestic scene, winning several titles including the Women's Premier League and the FA Cup.

She starred alongside Evelyn Badu at the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League as Hasaacas Ladies reached the final of the tournament.

Last year, Boaduwaa was nominated for the CAF Inter Club and Young player of the year award.

She was also a member of the Black Princesses team at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, scoring Ghana's only goal at the tournament in Costa Rica.