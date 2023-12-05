Black Queens suffer first defeat under coach Nora Hauptle against Namibia

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle suffered her first defeat at the helm on Tuesday in South Africa, as her team faced off against Namibia in a tightly contested match during the final qualifying round of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite winning the first leg in Accra 3-1, the Black Queens fell 1-0 in the second leg, resulting in a 3-2 aggregate victory for Namibia.

This marked a notable departure from Hauptle's previous success, having secured 10 straight victories before this match.

Additionally, it was the first time under her coaching that the team failed to score in a game.

Hauptle expressed a range of emotions at the final whistle, reflecting on the team's transformative journey under her leadership.

Despite the setback, she remains committed to continuing their pursuit of excellence on the pitch.

The defeat serves as an opportunity for both Hauptle and the Black Queens to reflect, adjust, and grow, shaping their future performances.