Black Queens to camp in Cape Coast for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations next month

The Black Queens will begin camping in Cape Coast ahead of their WAFU Zone B title defence in Ivory Coast next month (May).

Head coach Mercy Tagoe has called up a provisional 30-man list, which is largely made of up players who featured in the just ended Normalization Committee Women's Special Competition.

''The team will be using the Cape Coast for training and there are facilities for them to train with over there,'' Normalization Committee member Naa Odofoley Nortey told Happy FM Sports.

''It makes life easy and we realized that when we camp in Accra there’s external interference and we want an intensive preparation for the tournament. The team is made up largely of the local base players.

Hosts Cote d'Ivoire are in Group A alongside Niger, Senegal and Benin Republic for the second edition of the tournament.

While in Group A, defending champions Ghana will face Mali, reigning African queens Nigeria and Guinea. The tournament will kick off 8 May, 2019

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali