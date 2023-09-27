Black Queens trainer Nora Hauptle satisfied with overwhelming victory against Rwanda

Nora Hauptle, the head coach of Ghana's Black Queens, expressed her satisfaction with their victory over Rwanda in the first round of qualifiers for the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

Following their 5-0 win against Rwanda at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, Nora acknowledged the progress but emphasized that there is more work ahead.

She stated, "Rather than asking how many goals we'll score, we focus on our performance. When we perform well, results follow.

"We're pleased with the win, advancing to the second round, but there's still work to be done."

Under Nora's leadership, the Black Queens have won all seven matches, displaying both a prolific offense and a strong defence.

The Ghana women's national team advanced to the next round of the qualifiers with a 12-0 aggregate scoreline, having won the first leg 7-0 last week in Kigali, Rwanda.

They face Namibia in the next round, where the winner of the tie will book a place in next year's tournament.