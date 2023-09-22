Black Queens triumphantly return to Accra after emphatic victory over Rwanda

Black Queens returned home to a hero's welcome in Accra after a remarkable 7-0 victory over Rwanda in the first leg of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier held in Kigali.

The triumphant Black Queens touched down at the Kotoka International Airport via Air Rwanda, arriving at 2:00 pm local time. Excitement was palpable as enthusiastic fans and members of the media eagerly gathered to welcome the victorious team.

Under the leadership of Coach Nora Hauptle, the Black Queens are set to continue their preparations in Accra as they gear up for the return leg of the qualifier, which is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

With their commanding lead from the first leg, the Black Queens are determined to secure their ticket for the second and final round of the 2024 WAFCON qualifiers.

The team has its sights set on a double victory over Rwanda in the return leg. The ultimate winner of this fixture will advance to face the winner of the tie between The Gambia and Namibia in what promises to be an exciting journey towards the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.