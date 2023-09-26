Black Queens' unbeaten streak and goal scoring spree: Nora Hauptle credits hard work and team effort

Nora Hauptle, the head coach of the Black Queens, has shared her thoughts on her team's impressive performance since she assumed the role.

During her tenure, the Ghana senior women's national team has remained unbeaten in six games and has netted more than 20 goals in that period.

In a recent match against Rwanda in the qualifiers for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Queens secured a resounding 7-0 victory, with Nora guiding the team from the touchline.

Nora attributed the team's success to hard work while also commending the players for their on-field decision-making.

“I can say the secret behind the gradual improvement of the team is putting in a lot of work, but I need to congratulate the players for taking the right decisions on the pitch," She said.

She praised her professional staff for their game analysis and individual discussions with players, emphasizing the importance of clean sheets and the successful execution of their game plan.

"I have a great staff with professional analysis of the game with individual talks as well. We are proud that we scored so many goals and are even more proud to have clean sheets. Our game plan worked, and the players transmitted it very well."

The Black Queens are set to host Rwanda on Tuesday, September 26, with the game scheduled to kick off at 4 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.