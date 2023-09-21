Black Queens visit Kigali Genocide Memorial museum, pay tribute to victims

Players of the Ghana female national team, the Black Queens toured the Kigali Genocide Memorial museum after their game against their Rwandan counterparts.

The players led by coach Nora Hauptle and members of the technical team paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 genocide. A minute silence was observed while flowers were laid on graves of the departed souls.

"We took time off to pay our respect to the departed Souls during the Rwanda Genocide. The team toured the Kigali Genocide Memorial museum and also lay some flowers," wrote the social media account of the women's national team.

The Black Queens travelled to Kigali on Monday for the first-leg of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. A game they won 7-0.

Achiaa Anasthesia and Evelyn Badu each scored a brace to add to strikes from Doris Boaduwaa, Alice Kusi and Princella Adubea.

The team will return to Ghana on Thursday to begin preparations for the second leg next week.