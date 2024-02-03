Black Satellites coach confident in team's hunger to shine at African Games

The coach of the Black Satellites, Desmond Ofei, has expressed utmost confidence in his team's ability to make a positive impact at the upcoming African Games, which will take place in Ghana from March 8 to 23.

Following the draw that placed the team in Group A in men's football alongside Benin, Congo, and Gambia, coach Ofei spoke to Ghanafa.org about his squad's determination to showcase their skills and make the nation proud.

Coach Ofei highlighted the diverse backgrounds of his players, who come from various tiers of the local leagues, including the Premier League, Division One, and Division Two.

He believes that this diversity has brought together a unique blend of talents, resulting in a cohesive and determined unit eager to prove themselves on the continental stage.

"The boys are in good spirits because they are hungry and want to show the nation what they can do," Coach Ofei noted.

"They are really keen on showing their qualities and capabilities, and they are excited to get the tournament started."

With a mix of experienced players and new talent, the Black Satellites are looking to make a strong impression in the competition.

Coach Ofei expressed his satisfaction with the team's preparations so far, citing their collective eagerness to represent Ghana with distinction.

"We have a good team, a squad, and good individual players, and we are looking forward to forming a formidable team for the competition," he said.

"We are excited to get it started."