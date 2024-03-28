Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei advocates for inclusion of young players in Ghana Premier League

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has urged Ghana Premier League (GPL) coaches to place greater trust in young players and provide them with first-team opportunities.

Ofei, who led Ghana's U20 men's team to gold at the 2023 African Games, is committed to fostering the development of young talent within GPL clubs.

Emphasising the importance of youth in shaping the future of Ghanaian football, Ofei stressed the need for club owners and coaches to have faith in the capabilities of young players.

“I hope that the club owners and the coaches also have more faith in the youth because the youth is the future,” he said to the assembled coaches. “But I respect the league, I love the league, I love watching the Ghana Premier League,” Desmond Ofei told 3Sports

As the Director of Coaching Education for the Ghana Football Association, Ofei is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of talent and establishing a tradition of youth development within Ghanaian football. He acknowledged the pressure to win in the GPL but emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for young players to thrive.

“I understand the pressure to win. But there’s a lot of room for improvement which is fantastic, so a huge potential and we are also working in the background really hard to help the clubs achieve or get into Africa,” he added.

He highlighted the exemplary work being done by clubs like Dreams FC and expressed confidence in Ghanaian teams' potential to excel in continental competitions.

The Ghana U-20 side are now hoping to qualify for the 2025 World Cp under the guidance of Ofei.