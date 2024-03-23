Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei attributes gold medal victory to Ghana Football DNA

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has credited Ghana's football DNA as a significant factor in the team's gold medal triumph at the 2023 African Games.

Ghana's U-20 side clinched the men's football competition with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Jerry Afriyie netting the decisive goal in the 90th minute.

While both the coach and players have been lauded for their roles in the victory, Ofei emphasised the influence of Ghana's football philosophy, known as the Ghana Football DNA, on the team's performance throughout the tournament.

Speaking to the media after the win, Ofei commended his players for their talent, hard work, and hunger to showcase their abilities. He highlighted the importance of selecting the best players to represent the nation and guiding them with a vision aligned with the national team's DNA.

"We had a vision together with the DNA of the national team, and that’s what we used for this group," Ofei stated. He emphasized that this victory would aid in implementing the new national football philosophy and DNA, providing leverage to push for further success.

The Ghana Football DNA, launched a few months ago, underscores the proactive nature and defining characteristics of Ghanaian football. In the African Games football competition, Desmond Ofei's team displayed an exciting brand of football characterised by excellent passing and entertainment, ultimately outperforming every opponent they faced.

The gold medal victory serves as a testament to Ghana's footballing prowess and the implementation of a cohesive national football philosophy aimed at achieving sustained success on the international stage.

