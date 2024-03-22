Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei praises technical team ahead of African Games final

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei, has praised his technical team ahead of the African Games men's football final against Uganda on Friday.

Ofei has been working alongside former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey, Salifu Fatawu, and former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako.

He expressed his gratitude towards his colleagues, stating, "I want to thank my incredible technical team and supporting staff behind the players. With the likes of Nii Odartey Lamptey, Salifu Fatawu, Isaac Amoako and the medical team. It will not be my victory but a victory for the boys and the staff that support the boys daily."

Ghana secured their place in the final after defeating Senegal, while Uganda made a remarkable comeback to overcome Congo.

When questioned about his game plan, Ofei responded by saying, "I see football differently; I call it action and reaction. How you approach a game will demand a reaction from the opponent. It’s obvious that our wingers are very efficient and that’s because they are good players. We have our own game plan and how we want the game to develop so that the wingers can be more efficient."

He further added, "Even the best coaches depend on the quality of their players. I have to applaud the boys, they’ve been listening and they have been growing. They have been working really hard. We will give everything for the nation. We will fight and I think it is time that we win a title for Ghanaians. It will be a fantastic start for the boys because I think they deserve it.”

Regarding fan expectations, Ofei commented, "We are expecting a full stadium filled with love. A final should be a festival and we will bring the party to the pitch and hopefully, the fans will join us. We love them and we want to make them happy. We will do our best to create an incredible night of football on Friday."

