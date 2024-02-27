Black Satellites coach Desmond Offei appointed Director of Coaching Education at GFA

Ghana U20 coach, Desmond Offei, has taken over as the Director of Coaching Education at the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association.

The Black Satellites coach replaces Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, who has been handed the role of the Technical Director following the departure of Bernhard Lippert.

The 36-year-old is expected to combine his role as head of high performance at the Technical Directorate with his new job.

Meanwhile, the UEFA A (Level 4) licensed coach will lead the Black Satellites at the 13th African Games in Accra, with the hopes of winning gold for Ghana.

Coach Offei has enormous experience in leading youth teams, having spent most of his time in Belgium with the U21's of Royal Antwerp FC and Lokeren.

He has also worked in England, Holland, France, Portugal, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.