Black Satellites ready to shine in African Games final against Uganda – Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites head coach Desmond Ofei has stated that his team is in high spirits and eager to make Ghanaians proud by securing the gold medal ahead of the African Games men's football final against Uganda.

The match is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

Coach Ofei emphasised the importance of fan support in helping the team achieve their goal of winning gold, similar to what the Black Princesses accomplished in their thrilling 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the women's football final the previous night in Cape Coast.

He encouraged fans to create an electric atmosphere at the stadium while maintaining respect and sportsmanship throughout the match.

The Black Satellites reached the final with a hard-fought win over Senegal while Uganda came from two goals down to beat Congo.

"The boys are in good spirits and we have been ready from the start of the tournament," said Ofei.

"We had to work really hard to get to the final, but a final is a final. We've done all our homework, and the final will be exciting for everyone, especially the fans."

He continued, "Ghanaians are very proud and respectful people, and that must also reflect in our football as well because football is entertainment. For us to entertain, we have to keep control of the ball and over the game. That's our DNAâ€”we have to control the ball and have a good build-up instead of long balls to find the space that we want."

When discussing Uganda's strengths and weaknesses, Ofei acknowledged their talent, particularly in attack. However, he remains confident in his team's ability to adapt to various playing styles and maintain composure under pressure.

"Uganda is a good footballing side full of incredible talents, especially in the attacking phase. We are not going to change anything; we know their strengths and their weaknesses. We have a team that can adapt to any playing style. We are happy with our squad and believe we can face Uganda any way they come," assured Ofei.

