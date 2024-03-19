Black Satellites soar into African Games final with last-minute winner over Senegal

Ghana will go head-to-head with Uganda in the final match of the 2023 African Games men's football tournament following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Senegal in the semifinals.

Substitute Michael Ephson emerged the hero of the night, scoring the winning goal in the 83rd minute to send the Black Satellites to the final.

In what was an otherwise dominant display by Coach Desmond Ofei's charges, it took a fortuitous deflection off a cross-cum-shot by Jerry Afriyie for Ephson to pounce onto the loose ball and score the only goal of the encounter.

Despite facing a determined Senegalese outfit that threatened to steal an early lead, Ghana maintained their composure and continued to probe for openings until they eventually broke through.

Meanwhile, Uganda sealed their passage to the final courtesy of a thrilling 4-2 win over Congo in the earlier semifinal tie.

Both teams now have everything to play for in the grand finale which promises to be a cracker of a contest. It will take place on Friday, March 22nd, 2024, at 8:00 pm local time.

GHANAsoccernet.com coverage of the 13th All African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, expert in shipping logistics!