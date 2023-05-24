Black Satellites stage comeback to secure 3-1 victory over WAFA in friendly

Ghana's under-20 men's football team, the Black Satellites, staged an impressive comeback to secure a 3-1 victory over West African Football Academy (WAFA) in a friendly match held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

In the early stages of the game, WAFA took the lead, but the Black Satellites quickly responded as captain Ofori Maccarthy headed home a corner kick to equalize before halftime. After the break, Jerry Afriyie scored to put Ghana in the lead at 2-1.

Bechem United's Clinton Duodu then sealed the win with a third goal, completing an emphatic performance for Coach Samuel Badu's team.

This exhibition match against the Division One side was an important part of the Black Satellites' preparations for the upcoming Male U-20 WAFU B Cup of Nations. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Côte d'Ivoire from Friday, June 21 to Friday, July 7, 2023.

Ghana will face stiff competition in the tournament, with Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Togo, and Burkina Faso also vying for the title. The Black Satellites are determined to redeem themselves following a disappointing campaign in the previous edition held in Niger last year.