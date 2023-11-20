Black Satellites to resume camping on Wednesday

The Black Satellites will resume camping on Wednesday as preparations begin for next year's WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations.

Coach Desmond Offei has named two teams that will begin training on Wednesday and Sunday respectively.

The gaffer is yet to name his final team as he continues monitoring the players in camp.

Meanwhile, the Ghana U20 team has not qualified for the Africa Youth Champions since 2019 and will be hoping to make a return to the tournament next year.

The Ghana Football Association appointed Desmond Offer as coach early this year after the team led by Samuel Boadu failed to qualify for the U20 Cup of Nations.

The Black Satellites are the only team from Africa to win the FIAF U20 Cup of Nations.

Below are the players invited for camping: