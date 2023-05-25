Black Starlets assistant coach Laryea Kingston opens up on Ghana U17's attacking style of play

Assistant coach of Ghana's U17 team, Laryea Kingston has revealed that the Black Starlets are being nurtured with attacking football philosophy.

Ghana won the UEFA U16 Development Tournament in Serbia last month before playing a double-header friendlies with the Saudi Arabia U17 side.

The Black Starlets have scored 31 goals in eight matches since Kingston and Karim Zito were named coaches of the U17 national team.

According to Kingston, the football style of the U17 team can even be likened to the way Manchester City plays.

"One thing we should all know is that we are an attacking team. You can see that we played three friendlies before the tournament in Serbia and two games against Saudi Arabia, We've played eight matches and have scored 31 goals," he told reporters at the unveiling of the Baby Jet U16 tournament.

"The least goals we have scored is three in a game. I know people will say Ghana national team is a one goal project, now we are scoring goals and definitely opponents will get the chance to score but at the end of the game we make sure we win," he added.

"Of course, we are scoring we will have to concede. Man City score a lot of goals and concede, if you have the stats of Manchester City, they score a lot of goals and the goals they have conceded is almost half of what they have scored. So we should focus on the positives."