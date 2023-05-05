Black Starlets draw in eight-goal thriller against Saudi Arabia

The Black Starlets of Ghana's second friendly against Saudi Arabia ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw in Jeddah.

The free-scoring Ghana U17 side continued their impressive run in friendlies after Peter Hammond and Debrah Bossman each scored a brace for the Black Stars.

Saudi Arabia produced a much-better performance to hold the two-time world champions.

The first game between the two sides ended with Ghana winning 3-2. Benjamin Tsivanyo, Debrah Bossman and Peter Hammond were all on target for Ghana.

The team travelled to Saudi Arabia after winning the UEFA U16 Developmental Tourney in Serbia last month.

Ghana missed the Africa U17 Cup of Nations currently ongoing in Algeria after failing to qualify from the WAFU Zone B championship.