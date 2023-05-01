Black Starlets secure 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia in international friendly

The Ghana U-17 national team, the Black Starlets, defeated their Saudi Arabian opponent 3-2 in an international friendly encounter on Sunday evening.

Following their recent triumph in a four-nation UEFA U-16 developing competition in Serbia where Ghana defeated Serbia 4-0 and followed with victories over Switzerland and Spain, both by 3-2 scores to win the championship, the Starlets are continuing to keep themselves in shape with two scheduled friendly matches in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the first of the two games, Ghana emerged victorious despite finishing the game with a man down.

Ghana took the lead through in-form striker Benjamin Tsivanyo, who was quickly followed by Hammed Fiifi Peter, who scored four minutes later.

Karim Zito's team added a third goal in the 61st minute when Debrah Bossman converted a penalty kick.

The rematch will happen on Thursday, May 4 as Saudi Arabia aim to redeem themselves from the first defeat.

The international friendlies form part of plans set out by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to develop players from the youth level.