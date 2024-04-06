Black Starlets thrash Kotoko Shining Stars in friendly

Ghana's U17 national team, the Black Starlets, thumped lower-tier side Kotoko Shining Stars in a friendly as part of preparations ahead of the four-nation tournament in Russia later this year.

The Black Stars, who are unbeaten in eight preparatory games, defeated their opponents 4-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday morning.

Following a good start to the game, Godfred Sarpong scored brace before Joseph Narbi added another as the Starlets race to a 3-0 lead.

Shining Stars pulled one back before the break but Theohilus Ayamga sealed victory for the Black Starlets with a late strike.

The Ghana U17 team will leave Accra for Russia later this month for a 4-nation tournament as part of preparations ahead of the WAFU U17 Champions to be held in Accra.

The Black Starlets are seeking a return to the Africa U17 Cup of Nations after last appearing at the tournament in 2017.