Black Starlets to play two friendly matches against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the national under-17 team, the Black Starlets, has arrived in Riyadh for two friendly matches against Saudi Arabia.

This comes after the team’s recent triumph in a UEFA development tournament in Serbia where they emerged victorious against Serbia, Switzerland, and Spain in a four-nation tournament.

Ghana started the tournament with a 4-0 win against Serbia, before securing 3-2 victories against Spain and Switzerland in their subsequent matches.

The Black Starlets will be looking to build on their recent success and maintain their good form when they face Saudi Arabia.

The first friendly match against Saudi Arabia is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 30, with the second match set for Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The matches form part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both football governing bodies in December last year, aimed at developing strong relations to promote football growth and success at all levels.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has committed to hosting both Ghanaian men and women for matches and training camps, as well as exchanges for key experts across areas related to coaching, refereeing, and administrative matters.

The Black Starlets will be hoping to put on a good performance and represent Ghana well during their time in Saudi Arabia.