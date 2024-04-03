Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil honoured at Civil Service Week celebration

Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil was invited as a Special Guest to the Civil Service Week celebration held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The event brought together various civil service departments in Accra to commemorate their week of activities.

Paintsil was specifically invited to grace the occasion and had the privilege of conducting the ceremonial kickoff for the football competitions, which included both male and female categories.

Speaking before the commencement of the games, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Head of Civil Service, expressed his admiration for Paintsil and recognised his significant contributions to the senior national teams.

He stated, "John has been a very disciplined servant of this nation. His dedication and commitment to the national team during his playing days are unmatched."

"It is on this note that I want all of us to recognize John for his hard work, dedication, and commitment to the nation. We are honoured to have him grace this occasion."

The former Ghana defender, who completed his CAF License B Coaching Course, was appointed as one of the assistant coaches for the Black Stars.

His illustrious playing career took him from Israel to England, where he represented clubs such as West Ham United, Leicester City, and Fulham FC.