Black Stars assistant coaches George Boateng and Mas Ud Didi Dramani handed one-and-a-half year deals

Assistant coaches of the Black Stars, George Boateng and Mas Ud Didi Dramani have been handed deals that will keep them with the national team until December 2024.

The duo will work alongside newly-appointed Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

The new technical team have been tasked to qualify Ghana to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and win the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Boateng and Dramani were assistants to Otto Addo during his time as head coach, and were part of the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Their first job under the new coach is in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Thursday in Kumasi.

The Black Stars are hoping to make a return to the tournament, after exiting at the group stage in the last edition in Cameroon.

Ghana sit top of Group E with four points and victories in the double header against Angola will secure the four-time African champions AFCON 2023 qualification.