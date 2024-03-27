Black Stars coach Otto Addo aims to reignite form for World Cup qualifications

Ghana national team head coach Otto Addo is holding onto hope for improvement in the upcoming international window in June.

Despite facing disappointing results in recent matches, Addo remains optimistic about the team's prospects as they gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Nigeria and drew 2-2 against Uganda in international friendly matches on Friday and Tuesday, respectively, at the Grande Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

In reflecting on the team's performance, Addo acknowledges the valuable insights gained from these games.

Looking ahead to the World Cup qualifiers, Addo emphasizes the importance of having key players back in the squad to strengthen the team's overall capabilities.

"We hope that key players from this team will come back so we are stronger in June. We got a lot of answers to a lot of open questions from these matches. Positive but also negative answers, to be honest," Addo acknowledged.

Ghana will play against Mali and the Central African Republic in June as they seek to bounce back to winning ways after going winless in the last seven matches across all competitions.

With determination and hard work, Addo believes that Ghana can overcome any challenges they may face and ultimately achieve success on the international stage.