Black Stars coach Otto Addo anticipates intriguing clash against Nigeria

Ghana coach Otto Addo anticipates an intriguing clash against Nigeria, emphasising the historical rivalry between the two West African giants.

Otto Addo guided the Black Stars to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup over Nigeria during his first stint and is confident of beating the Super Eagles again in Friday's international friendly at the Grande de Stade Marrakesh in Morocco.

Expressing his thoughts ahead of the match, Otto Addo, who recently returned to lead the Black Stars, shares his anticipation for the encounter with Nigeria, noting, "I’m happy to be back. It was quite interesting because when you compare the squad now to the squad at the AFCON, there are a lot of replacements. We have a lot of injuries and so, I have like seven-eight new guys in camp with less experience but we have a bright future.”

"I’m looking forward to the game for the young boys to show and then the combination with those who have experience and being with the team for some time and to guide them. It will be an interesting match," he added.

Otto Addo is eager for a strong start in his second tenure with the Black Stars, having taken over from Chris Hughton following Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Historically, Nigeria and Ghana have engaged in 56 matches across various tournaments, including friendly matches. Ghana boast 25 victories over Nigeria, while Nigeria has won 12 matches. Additionally, 19 matches between the two sides have ended in draws.