Black Stars coach Otto Addo hails young players' inclusion in March friendlies

Ghana coach Otto Addo has lauded the decision to incorporate young talents into the Black Stars squad, emphasising their vital role in shaping the team's future.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming friendly match against Uganda on March 26 in Morocco, Addo expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the young players during training sessions.

The Black Stars are gearing up for the game following a narrow 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in their previous friendly encounter.

Various factors, including injuries to key players such as Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey, prompted the inclusion of emerging talents like Forson Amankwah, Ebenezer Annan, and Ibrahim Osman in the national team setup. It also saw familiar youngsters like Enerst Nuamah and Fatawu Issahaku in the squad for the games.

Addo highlighted the significance of nurturing young talent and preparing for the future, emphasizing the positive impact of integrating promising players into the squad.

"I think we made a good choice bringing them into the camp, and we are already preparing for the future, which is really good to see. There are young guys coming up, knocking on the door to enter the national team," Addo remarked.

Moreover, Addo issued a challenge to established players, urging them to remain vigilant as competition from the emerging talents intensifies.

"The players who have been here for a little time, they have to be aware because the young guys are hungry, they are good, they are developing, and this is what will make us all better," he stated.