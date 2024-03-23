Black Stars coach Otto Addo satisfied with players' performance despite defeat to Nigeria

Ghana coach Otto Addo has expressed satisfaction with his players' performance despite losing to longstanding rivals Nigeria emphasising their tenacity and teamwork.

In an international friendly game held in Morocco last Friday, Ghana's Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria's Super Eagles at the Stade de Marrakesh.

Nigeria's Cyriel Dessers broke the deadlock with a penalty in the 38th minute, followed by Ademola Lookman extending the lead in the 84th minute. Ghana's Jordan Ayew managed to convert a late penalty, courtesy of Antoine Semenyo's effort, but it wasn't enough as the match concluded 2-1 in favour of Nigeria.

Addo praised his players for their efforts, highlighting individual performances.

"Absolutely impressed by Abdul Salis' control of the game and his relentless effort. But every player contributed positively. Holding Nigeria with ten men in their half was significant. Our possession was good; we supported each other effectively, particularly Abdul Salis, who navigated pressure situations expertly. Jordan and Semenyo posed threats, and our wing-backs, Tariq and Ebenezer, performed well in the second half," Addo stated.

He continued, "Ernest Nuamah's ball control was exceptional; he proved elusive. Towards the end, we had opportunities, especially with Semenyo's header, which could have leveled the score. Unfortunately, luck wasn't on our side. Nonetheless, the team's effort was commendable."

Looking ahead, Otto Addo seeks his maiden victory as Ghana faces Uganda's Cranes on Tuesday at the same venue, hoping to turn their fortunes around.

These friendlies serve as crucial preparation for upcoming challenges as Ghana gears up to face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

With Addo's positive outlook and the team's determination, the Black Stars are focused on redemption and success in future endeavours.