Black Stars conclude preparations for friendly against Nigeria

Black Stars concluded their preparations on Thursday for Friday's international friendly against rivals Nigeria.

Taking place in Morocco, this match marks the first of two friendlies for Ghana during the March international break.

Training camp commenced in Marrakesh on Monday, with preparations beginning on Tuesday involving 16 players.

Subsequently, a second training session was held on Wednesday with 23 players, maintaining the same number in the final session.

Today, the Black Stars wrapped up their preparations with a final training session ahead of the game against Nigeria tomorrow.

Coach Otto Addo and his technical staff expressed satisfaction with the camp's quality and are eagerly anticipating the match.

The clash between Ghana and Nigeria will take place at Grande de Stade Marrakech, with kickoff set for 16:00 GMT.