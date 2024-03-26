Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku to feature against Uganda after Nigeria sending off

Despite Jerome Opoku's red card in Black Stars friendly against Nigeria, the defender is set to make an appearance in the upcoming friendly match against Uganda this evening.

While his expulsion in the previous game raised doubts about his availability, FIFA regulations allow players to participate in friendly matches even if they are serving suspensions from previous friendlies or competitive games.

Opoku's inclusion in the friendly against Uganda presents an opportunity for him to redeem himself after the unfortunate incident in the Nigeria game, where Ghana lost 2-1.

With his defensive prowess and experience, his presence on the field could bolster Ghana's backline and contribute to a solid defensive performance against the Cranes.

The central defender expressed confidence and eagerness to improve in subsequent games to make a positive impact.

The match against Uganda serves as a valuable opportunity for the defender to demonstrate his commitment to the national team.

The Black Stars and Uganda will square off at the Grande Stade Marrakech in Morocco as both teams continue to prepare ahead of June's FIFA World Cup qualifications.