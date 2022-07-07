Black Stars forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom reveals how he nearly ditched Ghana for Italy

Forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has revealed that he considered representing Italy over the Ghana while honing his talents in the Serie B.

Boakye-Yiadom moved to Italy at a young age to join Genoa and during his loan spell at Sassuolo, he was faced with the dilemma of playing for Ghana and the Azurris.

According to Boakye-Yiadom, he had wanted to play for Italy because he did not want 'any problem'.

“I played one of the big derby games in the Italian Serie B, that was between Sassuolo and Modena. Some big men like Jordan Anagbla came to watch me and asked me if I would love to play for Ghana," he told Radio Gold.

“By then I was a hot cake in the Italian football and I wanted to play for Italy because I didn’t want any problem,” he added.

Boakye-Yiadom eventually changed his mind following his observation of Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien, where were his idols.

“But if I look at how Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien related to each other in camp, it made my interest in the Black Stars grow," said the Ghana forward.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is currently unattached after ending his stay with Israeli outfit Beitar Jerusalem.