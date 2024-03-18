Black Stars: How the 26 players invited for the international friendlies performed over the weekend

As we go into the international break, GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom takes a look at the performance of Ghanaian players invited by Ghana coach Otto Addo for the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda later this week.

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi: The Ghanaian goalkeeper was in post for St. Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Grasshoppers. Ati Zigi was rated 6.9 after the game

Joseph Wollacott saw 45 minutes of action for Hibernian in their 3-0 win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. He was rated 6.2 for his second half performance.

Frederick Asare, the Asante Kotoko goalkeeper was in post for The Porcupine Warriors as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aduana Stars in Dormaa on Sunday.

David Akologo: Akologo was in post for Aurora in their 4-1 win over Nacional Potosi in the Bolivia topflight league

Defenders

Alidu Seidu: The 23-year-old made a brief appearance for Rennes in their 2-0 win over Marseille

Tariq Lamptey: Lamptey was not in the match day squad for Brighton over the weekend

Gideon Mensah: Mensah was not in Auxerre’s squad against Caen and has missed the last four games

Patrick Kpozo: Patrick had a decent game for Ostrava in their 1-0 win over FK Pardubice in the Czech Republic Fortuna Liga

Denis Odoi: The 35-year-old missed Club Brugge’s game against St.Truiden due to suspension

Daniel Amartey: Amartey saw 45 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 2-1 loss to Antalyspor in the Turkish Super League. The former Leicester City defender had a 6.2 rating for his performance

Alexander Djiku: Djiku was involved in Fenerbache’s 3-2 win against Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League. He had a 6.1 rating after the game

Nathaniel Adjei: Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient in their 2-2 draw against AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1. He was rated 7.2

Mohammed Salisu missed AS Monaco’s game against Lorient due to the injury.

MIDFIELDERS

Elisha Owusu: The Ghanaian midfielder had a decent game for Auxerre in their 2-1 win over Caen. He had a 6.8 rating for his performance after the game.

Mohammed Diomande: He last played for Rangers against Benefica in the Europa League Round of 16 tie which his side lost by a lone goal. Diomande was rated 6.4 for his performance in the match

Samed Abdul Salis: The Lens midfielder was on the bench against Nice in that 3-1 defeat on Saturday.

Andre Ayew: The Ghana skipper scored his third goal of the season in Le Havre's 2-1 defeat to Clermont.

Mohammed Kudus â€“ Ghana’s star boy and playmaker, was involved in West Ham United’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the English Premier League on Sunday. He was rated 6.8 for his performance after the game.

Baba Iddrisu â€“ The defensive midfielder saw 25 minutes of action for Almeria in their 1-0 win over Las Palmas in La Liga. Baba Iddrisu was rated 6.5

Edmund Addo â€“ Addo saw 85 minutes of action for Radnicki Nis in their 1-0 defeat to Napredak.

WINGERS

Ernest Nuamah: The youngster lasted 72 minutes in Lyon 3-2 win over Toulouse in the French Ligue 1 on Friday night. He had a rating of 6.4 after the game

Osman Bukari: Bukari played the full throttle for Crvena Zvezda in their 5-0 win over Radnicki 1923. He had a 6.7 rating for his performance after the game

Fatawu Issahaku: The youngster returns to the Black Stars squad after missing out for a while. Issahaku was in action for Leicester City against Chelsea in the Emirates FA Cup which his side lost 4-2. He had a 6.2 rating for his performance

Ibrahim Osman: The Brighton bound player marked his Black Stars call up with a goal for Nordsjaelland against Randers in the Danish Super League. The game ended in a 1-1 draw

FORWARDS

Jordan Ayew: Ayew saw 45 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in a Club friendly

Antoine Semenyo: Semenyo scored a brace for Bournemouth in their 4-3 win over Luton in the Premier League on March 13.