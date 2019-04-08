Black Stars players lack of experience in Africa hindering AFCON glory-David Duncan

Ex Hearts and Kotoko coach David Duncan has said that the current crop of players in the Black Stars, lack the experience of playing on the African continent which has hindered the country from annexing the AFCON title since 1982.

According to the veteran coach the players who won the African Cup of Nations in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982 had the experience in playing on the continent as they were very familiar with the terrain and were also playing in their comfort zones,hence their ability to annex the trophy.

He continued that the current crop of players do not have the consistent requisite African terrain experience since most of them ply thier trade abroad.

"We have problems with transitions in our national teams. Nobody is putting in place measures,policies, infrastructures and structures that would help to develop Ghana football. Look,winning AFCON in the 1970s was very easy because the players had leaders in the team,they had the experience in Africa and were playing in their comfort zones,but you can't say that for these current players. Although these players we have now may be good, they are playing in the wrong terrain,the kind of terrain that does not make winning AFCON easy", he told Esther Abankwa on Angel TV.

Coach David Duncan also called for the revival of the local league in order to make it more attractive.

The Black Stars will be hoping to break thier AFCON title drought as the 2019 AFCON comes off in June in Egypt.