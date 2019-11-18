Black Stars register clean sheet after two matches in 2021 AFCON qualifiers

Ghana maintained a 100% record in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after a 1-0 win at São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday.

The win means the four-time African champions have kept a clean slate in the qualifying race for Cameroon.

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew scored from the spot-kick to hand the West African nation the solitary win.

The team recorded a 2-0 win over South Africa in their opening match at home last week.

The Black Stars will head into the next stage of the qualifiers in August next year when they host Sudan.