Black Stars technical team should be dissolved- Oluboi Commodore

General Manager for Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has called for the dissolvement of the technical team of the Black Stars after the team’s disastrous performance in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana exited the tournament at the Round of 16 stage after losing to Tunisia on penalties at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

The team’s performance at the tournament did not impress many Ghanaians and they are calling for the sack of Head Coach Kwesi Appiah.

However, Oluboi Commodore wants the majority of the technical team to be dissolved with just a few members maintained.

" The Black Stars technical team should be dissolved. We can maintain some few members but I think majority of the technical members should be shown the exit door", he told Kingdom FM.