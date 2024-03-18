Black Stars: Three key players omitted from squad due to injury and immigration issues

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed the reason behind the omission of three key players from the national team's squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, and Inaki Williams were not included in the 26-man squad, and the GFA has now disclosed the reasons for their absence.

According to the GFA, Joseph Paintsil, who recently joined LA Galaxy in the United States, is unable to travel outside the country due to pending immigration documentation procedures.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast due to injury, requested to be excused from the games to focus on regaining full fitness.

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams, on the other hand, pulled out of the games to allow himself time to fully recover from recent injury setbacks.

The Black Stars will face Nigeria on March 22nd and then take on Uganda four days later, with both matches being played in Marrakesh, Morocco.

These games mark the beginning of Otto Addo's second stint as head coach of the Black Stars.

Addo previously led the team to victory in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria, and he will face the Super Eagles again in his first match back at the helm.

He resigned after Ghana's loss to Uruguay in their final group stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.