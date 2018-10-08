Black Stars to arrive in Kumasi today ahead of Sierra Leone clash

The Black Stars will arrive in Kumasi today (Monday) ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

Nine players including captain Asamoah Gyan, Spain-based duo Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso arrived in the West African nation on Sunday night ahead of the double-header.

The team will arrive in the country's second largest city Kumasi later on Monday to begin preparations despite the uncertainty.

The uncertainty surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and the Leone Stars will be clarified today as plans for the game remains unchanged.

Ghana is yet to receive official confirmation of Sierra Leone's suspension from the Confederation of African Football.

Ghanaian officials say the team will go ahead with its plans for the game scheduled for Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.