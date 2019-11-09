Black Stars to interact with fans in Winneba and Mankessim as #bringbackthelove campaign takes effect

The Black Stars players will spend time to bond with fans in Winneba and Mankessim en route to Cape Coast for their first 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

The players and technical team are expected to interact with them and distribute paraphernalia as ways of rekindling the love for the senior national team.

This was revealed in the team's itinerary for the test against the Bafana Bafana on Thursday, 14 November, 2019.

''Tuesday November 12, 2019 The Black Stars departs for Cape Coast and will make brief stop-overs at Winneba and Mankessim, where they will interact with fans and distribute paraphernalia to them,'' a Ghana FA statement said.

''The team will have its first training session in Cape Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. This training session is open to the media.''

There has been apathy for the team after the calamitous campaign in Brazil during the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals.

Newly-elected Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and his team executives have launched the #BRINGBACKTHELOVE campaign whip up support for the national team.