Black Stars to play Sierra Leone at the Baba Yara Stadium in AFCON qualifier next month

Ghana will host Sierra Leone in Kumasi for the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 qualifier on 11th October, 2018 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The team will return to national duty next month after a shocking defeat to Kenya early this month.

A member of the Sierra Leone Football Federation confirmed, the Normalization Committee has sent a letter to the effect of the venue for the game.

Ghana's normalization committee yesterday wrote to the Sierra Leone Football Association confirming date and venue of the AFCON 2019 qualifier between the two nations.

Ibrahim Kamara who is head of Media and Marketing at the SLFA confirmed to Oyerepa FM acknowledging receipt of such letter

"Yes we have received a letter from Ghana indicating that the match will be played at Baba Yara Stadium on the 11th of October "

"The second leg at Freetown is also on the 15th of October .We are looking forward to coming to Ghana ,our head coach traveled to London and he's expected back this week "

Ghana lead group F of the AFCON qualifiers with 3 points, same as the rest of the team in the lot but have superior goal advantage.