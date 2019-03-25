Black Stars to wait for AFCON draw before deciding on pre-tournament friendlies

As preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) begins, the technical team of the Black Stars will wait until they know their group opponents before engaging teams in preparatory games ahead of the tournament.

Ghana emerged as winners of Group F in the qualifiers after defeating Kenya by a lone goal in their final group game on Saturday.

The Black Stars will know of their group opponents when the draw is held in Cairo on April 12, 2019.

Twenty-four teams will be placed in six groups for the first time in the competition's history.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah is still pondering on where his team will be based for pre-tournament camping which will also factor in the selection of the teams for the friendlies.

The Black Stars will play two or three friendly matches before the tournament kick starts.

Turkey and Qatar have been earmarked as destinations for the pre-tournament camping base.

The training camp will also factor into the team's plans when engaging teams for the friendlies.

Ghana host Mauritania on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium in an international friendly.