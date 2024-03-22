Black Stars turn attention to Uganda clash after narrow loss to Nigeria

Black Stars have shifted their focus to their final international friendly in March against Uganda following a disappointing defeat to Nigeria on Friday evening in Morocco.

In Otto Addo's first game back as Ghana coach, the team fell 2-1 to their rivals, conceding goals in both halves. Despite a spirited effort, the Black Stars couldn't overturn the deficit, leaving them eager to bounce back in their upcoming fixture.

The clash against the Cranes of Uganda is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, at the Stade Marrakesh. With aspirations of ending the international break positively, Ghana aims to secure a victory after their setback against Nigeria.

The match against Uganda will allow the Black Stars to fine-tune their strategies and assess their squad ahead of future competitive challenges. With several new players featuring in the game against Nigeria, including debutant Forson Amankwah, Ebenezer Annan, and Ibrahim Osman, the team continues to integrate fresh talent into its ranks.

Nigeria secured their victory through a contentious penalty converted by Cyriel Dessers and a late goal by Ademola Lookman, with Ghana's lone response coming from Jordan Ayew's penalty in stoppage time.

Looking ahead, Ghana's focus shifts to the Uganda match, which serves as the final preparation ahead of crucial fixtures in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) as well as the 202 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With lessons learned from Nigeria's encounter the Black Stars aim to regroup and deliver a strong performance against Uganda, setting the stage for success in future competitive endeavours.