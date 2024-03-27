Black Stars were not good even before my arrival - Head coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has acknowledged the immense task of rejuvenating the Ghanaian national football team, emphasizing the difficult circumstances he encountered upon assuming his position.

Addo said the team was not good enough even before his reappointment, replacing Chris Hughton, who was fired following a dismal AFCON performance in Cote d'Ivoire.

Despite facing a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria and a 2-2 draw with Uganda in his first two matches, Addo remains resolute in his commitment to rebuilding the team.

Taking charge amidst the team's recent struggles, including early exits from consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, Addo emphasized the need for improvement, particularly in finishing under pressure.

"Finishing must be better under pressure. It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of work but I have to say this is what I expected becauseâ€¦we were not good even before I came so it’s a process," Addo remarked.

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, Addo is determined to overcome recent challenges and steer the Black Stars towards success.