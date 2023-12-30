Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo confident of victory against Kotoko

John Eduafo is positive of recording his first win as Bofoakwa Tano coach when Kotoko visit the Sunyani Coronation Park for their matchday 17 premier league clash on Saturday, December 30 2023.

The Hunters return to their home grounds after serving the ban imposed on them due to attacks on Nsoatreman coach, Maxwell Konadu when both teams played on matchday 12. Bofo later parted ways with their coach, Frimpong Manso who was replaced by John Eduafo.

Eduafo is aiming for his first win when they host Kotoko. He knows Prosper Ogum well, having served as an assistant to Porcupine Warriors coach in his first stint when they won the league title.

He told StarTimes after their goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea last weekend: “As we’re playing back in our home grounds. We are looking forward for an improved game like we have seen today and then a goal to score at the end to carry the three points in Coronation Park coming next weekend.”

By Suleman Asante