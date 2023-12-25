Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo vows to end his team's goal scoring woes

Bofoakwa Tano coach, John Eduafo has promised to overcome his team’s goal scoring challenges.

The Hunters played out a goalless draw with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Saturday, December 23 2023 which was their fourth consecutive game without scoring.

Eduafo told StarTimes post-match: “We will. We are unable to score today but I promise you we will start scoring goals.”

Only Nsoatreman have conceded fewer goals than Bofoakwa Tano in the top flight so far this term but The Hunters have scored more goals than only bottom-placed Heart of Lions.

Bofo are currently in 12th position on the standings on 17 points with two games in hand. They are likely to return to the Sunyani Coronation Park to host Asante Kotoko for their next game.

By Suleman Asante