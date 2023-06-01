Bofoakwa Tano determined to stay in Ghana Premier League by the end of next season

CEO of Bofoakwa Tano Alexander Ababio has disclosed that the club's aims for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season are to assure safety at the end of the season.

Following their stunning re-entry into Ghana's top flight after a 16-year hiatus, the Sunyani-based club is eager to keep their status.

Bofoakwa Tano defeated Eleven Wonders in a thrilling match at the Accra Sports Stadium, winning 7-6 on penalties to seal their place in the Premier League.

The newly promoted team in the Ghana Premier League, Bofoakwa Tano, is motivated to overcome the odds and escape relegation in the 2023/24 season.

Ababio in an interview with Citi FM outlined the clubs plan and measures to be taken in order to realise their goal for the upcoming season.

"To successfully navigate the challenges of the premier league, we need to make some key changes. We are planning to strengthen our squad by recruiting five or six players who can make an immediate impact," stated Ababio in an interview with Citi Sports

"With all these strategic changes and the determination of our players, I firmly believe we can survive in the Ghana Premier League."