Bofoakwa Tano end over decade-long stint outside top flight with Ghana Premier League return

Bofoakwa Tano have made a triumphant return to the Ghana Premier League after spending over a decade outside the top flight.

In a tense playoff match held on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Bofoakwa defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders to secure their promotion.

The match ended 1-1 after regulation time, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout. Bofoakwa emerged victorious, winning 7-6 in the shootout, and thus clinched their spot in the prestigious Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa wasted no time in taking the lead, as Leslie Aryeetey found the back of the net within the first seven minutes of the game with a penalty.

However, Techiman Eleven Wonders, a team with ample Premier League experience in recent seasons, managed to equalise thanks to a goal from Osman Zackaria.

Despite both teams' efforts, neither side could find the winning goal in the remaining time, resulting in the match being decided by penalties. Bofoakwa kept their composure and ultimately emerged as the victors in the shootout, securing their long-awaited return to the Ghana Premier League.

The remarkable achievement by Bofoakwa Tano marks the end of their arduous journey outside the top flight.

Bofoakwa Tano join Heart of Lions and Nations FC for next season’s Ghana Premier League campaign.