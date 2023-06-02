Bofoakwa Tano plan exciting activities to celebrate Ghana Premier League promotion

Bofoakwa Tano have lined up a series of activities to celebrate their promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Following their victory in the playoff against regional rivals Techiman Eleven Wonders, which ended their 16-year stay in the Division One League, they are eager to commemorate this significant achievement.

Bofoakwa Tano are scheduled to arrive in Sunyani, their hometown, on Friday morning. Among the planned celebration activities are visits to various important institutions and councils in the region.

The club intend to pay a visit to the Tanoso Traditional Council, the Sunyani Traditional Council, and the Bono Regional Coordinating Council.

Additionally, they plan to engage with supporters and the general media at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The playoff victory for Bofoakwa Tano came after a thrilling match that ended in a 1-1 draw. The team then secured a 7-6 victory in the penalty shootout, sealing their promotion to the Ghanaian top flight.

The club and supporters are excited to mark this momentous occasion and look forward to the upcoming celebrations in Sunyani.