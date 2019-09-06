Boost for FC Nordsjaelland as Godsway Donyoh returns from two months lay-off

Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh has returned to FC Nordsjaelland first-team training for the first time since suffering an injury in July.

The 24-year-old took part in the Wild Tigers training match at the club’s Right to Dream Park training ground and looked sharp after his lengthy layoff.

Donyoh picked the injury in the side’s 2-0 victory over FB Esbjerg in which he climbed from the bench to score the second goal.

His return is a major boost for coach Flemming Pederson’s men who are already flying high in the Danish top-flight.

FC Nordsjaelland are sitting on 4th place with 13 points after 8 round of matches.