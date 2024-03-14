Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola hopes for Antoine Semenyo's continued form in Premier League

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is eager to see Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo maintain his splendid form as the Premier League heads towards its decisive phase.

This follows the striker's electrifying performance in the team's thrilling 4-3 comeback victory against Luton Town, m

Semenyo emerged as the hero on Wednesday night as Bournemouth orchestrated a stunning turnaround from a 3-0 halftime deficit to secure a crucial win, propelling them to 13th place on the league standings.

The former Bristol City forward played a pivotal role in the victory, netting the equalizer and scoring the winning goal to lead his team back to winning ways.

Speaking after the game, Iraola expressed his confidence in Semenyo's capabilities, stating, "Antoine is in very good form. I think he has been close to scoring in almost every game the last games he has played. He is always a threat; he can score with his right foot, left foot... but let’s hope we can keep him in this form until the end."

Semenyo's exceptional performance against Luton Town saw him notch his seventh goal in the Premier League this season, establishing him as the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the ongoing campaign.

With 35 points accumulated after 28 games, Bournemouth is aiming to climb further up the table as they prepare for their next challenge against Everton at home.

As the Premier League approaches its business end, all eyes will be on Semenyo as he looks to continue his impressive form and spearhead Bournemouth's charge towards further success in the competition.